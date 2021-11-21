PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 536,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

