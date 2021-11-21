PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.