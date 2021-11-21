Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.