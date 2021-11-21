Parachute Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $266,322.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $266,322.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.