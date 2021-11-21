Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 50,548 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Equinor ASA worth $34,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.