Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,596 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Nomura worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nomura by 167.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nomura by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nomura by 77.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.25 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

