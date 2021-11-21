Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,654 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Henry Schein worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

