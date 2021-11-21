Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Tata Motors worth $31,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 136.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.