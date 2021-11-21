Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,846 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Western Union worth $33,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

