Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Deckers Outdoor worth $31,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,043.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

DECK opened at $434.50 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $241.24 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.