Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.71% of Range Resources worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

RRC stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

