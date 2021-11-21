Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of MDU Resources Group worth $33,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

