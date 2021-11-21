Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KB Financial Group worth $34,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB opened at $47.32 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

