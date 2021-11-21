Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 3.72% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $44.11.

