Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $31.19 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.89% of Helmerich & Payne worth $31,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.97%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.