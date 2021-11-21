Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $31.72 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Service Co. International worth $31,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

