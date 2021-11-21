Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $32.55 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

NYSE:AMG opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

