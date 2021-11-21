Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,961,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $23,892,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

