Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 104,533 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Annaly Capital Management worth $34,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

