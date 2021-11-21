Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 233,936 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Hanesbrands worth $34,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

