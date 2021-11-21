Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 26,760 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Regency Centers worth $34,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regency Centers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.