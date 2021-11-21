Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 339,452 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NatWest Group worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.91 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.