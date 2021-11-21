Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 42,336 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $33,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,553,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,742,000 after buying an additional 838,354 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.72 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

