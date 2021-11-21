Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $14,559,118.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,617 shares of company stock worth $23,530,490. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $291.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.02. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of -201.18 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $219.40 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

