Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Burlington Stores worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $73,006,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.16.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

