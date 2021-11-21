Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 50,984 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.72% of Signet Jewelers worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

