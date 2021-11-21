Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,303 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $36,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $110,560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after purchasing an additional 984,463 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

