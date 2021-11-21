Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.39.

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at C$184,752. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,633 in the last ninety days.

POU opened at C$22.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.58 and a 52 week high of C$25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

