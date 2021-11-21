Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Up 36.7% in October

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 378,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

