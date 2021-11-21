Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $339,417 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.81. 22,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

