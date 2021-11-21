ParkinGo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $747.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $747.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.57 or 0.99662165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038502 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.68 or 0.00493900 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.