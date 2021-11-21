PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.76 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $101.51 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

