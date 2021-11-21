Particl (PART) Hits Market Cap of $20.20 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $1,944.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.00836310 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,732,171 coins and its circulating supply is 11,707,767 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

