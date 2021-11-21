Patientory Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

