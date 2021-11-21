Pax Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.43 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.76 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00109400 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

