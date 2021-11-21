PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL opened at $193.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.70. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.96 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.