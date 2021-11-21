PayPie Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $272.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.