Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $349.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

