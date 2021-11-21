Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Albemarle by 45.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $282.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

