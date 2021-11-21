Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,940,000 after buying an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,785,000 after buying an additional 178,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after buying an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,079,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

