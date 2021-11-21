PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $203.15 million and approximately $556,197.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00226488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,423,622,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,398,141 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

