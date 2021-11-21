Peanut (NUX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $390,256.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $390,256.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

