PECULIUM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PECULIUM has a market cap of $10.97 million and $2.45 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PECULIUM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PECULIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PECULIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.