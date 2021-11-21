Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.81 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $186,072.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,247,206 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

