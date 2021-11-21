PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 301.5% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $69.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.00 or 0.07299296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,291.27 or 1.00088995 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00026909 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.