Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock worth $30,142,102. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after buying an additional 433,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 66.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

