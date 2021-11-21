PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE PFSI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 759,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,092. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $220,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.