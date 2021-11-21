PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NYSE PFSI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 759,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,092. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $220,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
