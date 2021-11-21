Peony (PNY) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Peony has a market cap of $27.16 million and $55,180.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 57,488,251 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

