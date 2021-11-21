People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Short Interest Update

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,368. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

