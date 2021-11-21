Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.